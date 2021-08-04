Majority of NY State Assembly Members Want Cuomo Impeached: AP
‘READY TO GO’
At least 83 state Assembly members in New York are backing impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo after the state’s Attorney General released findings that he sexually harassed at least 11 women and violated state and federal laws. The tally by the Associated Press makes up a simple majority (more than half of the state’s 150 members) which is required to start a trial for Cuomo’s ouster if he refuses to quit on his own.
Cuomo has denied that he touched anyone inappropriately and has rebuffed calls to resign. If the Assembly votes to impeach Cuomo, the state Senate could kick off an impeachment trial within weeks. “We’ll be ready to go if and when the impeachment articles are sent over,” Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris told The Associated Press. “It could happen very quickly.”