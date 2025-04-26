Majority of Voters Find Trump’s Second Term ‘Chaotic’ and ‘Scary’

A majority of voters view President Donald Trump’s actions as “chaotic” and “scary,” a new poll has found.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Friday, 66 percent described Trump’s second term as “chaotic,” while 59 percent opted for “scary.” Many of those same voters, the Times notes, nevertheless approved of Trump’s job performance.

On that point, the president’s approval rating sits at 42 percent, and he’s also underwater on a host of issues: immigration, managing the federal government, the economy, international trade, foreign conflicts, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

After the Trump administration sent Abrego Garcia to a mega-prison in El Salvador, the president mused about doing the same with U.S. citizens—a notion that only 10 percent of voters agreed with, according to the poll.

Additional findings include how a minority (44 percent) of voters agreed with the statement that Trump “understands the problems facing people like you.” More than twice as many voters said his policies have hurt them rather than helped them.

A majority of voters also said Trump’s overhaul of government and the economy had “gone too far.”

Friday’s poll—conducted of 913 voters nationally from April 21 to 24—echoes a Fox News poll from earlier this week. It, too, showed Trump underperforming in many areas. Only 33 percent supported the president’s tariffs, for instance, while 51 percent predicted his policies will hurt the country in the long run.

Trump responded by lashing out at owner Rupert Murdoch and the network’s “Trump Hating, Fake Pollster.”

Interestingly, despite Trump’s poor polling numbers, only a fraction of his voters seem to regret supporting him. An April poll from YouGov showed that number to be just 2 percent.