Make-A-Wish Exec Bilked Kids’ Charity for $33,000: Cops
The former head of the Iowa branch of the Make-A-Wish Foundation decided to put her own lavish spending ahead of children with cancer, according to Iowa police. Jennifer Woodley was booked Thursday on felony charges of theft and unauthorized use of a credit card for allegedly swiping tens of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit. Woodley awarded herself a clandestine $10,000 bonus without board approval and charged $23,000 to a company credit card for 84 personal purchases over a period of 10 months, authorities say. She was fired from the organization, which provides trips and other experiences to children with terminal illnesses, in July.