Make Carla Hall’s Roasted Pork Loin With Cranberries

Prep Time: 30 minutesCook Time: 55 minutes to 1 hourServes: 8Moderate

FOR THE PORK LOIN:

½ cup dried cranberries1¼ cups cranberry juice, divided3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for rub2 shallots, minced¾ cup Granny Smith apples, medium diceSalt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves2 teaspoons sage¼ cup toasted walnuts, chopped3 pounds boneless pork loin, fat cap left on; butterflied1 cup red wine3 tablespoons butter1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

FOR THE KALE:

4 tablespoons olive oil6 garlic cloves, peeled½ teaspoon chili flakes2 bunches of kale, de-ribbed and chopped2 tablespoons red wine vinegarSalt and pepper to taste

Special Equipment: Butcher’s twine

TO MAKE THE PORK LOIN:

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Soak the cranberries in ¾ cup cranberry juice for 15 minutes.

2. Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat and add olive oil. Once hot, add the shallots, apples, cranberries, and remaining cranberry juice to the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until apples have slightly softened. Continue to cook until the sauce has reduced by three quarters.

3. Remove from heat and toss in the fresh thyme and sage. Fold in the toasted walnuts, and then let the mixture cool.

4. Lay the butterflied pork loin on the cutting board with the fat cap facing down. Season generously with salt and pepper. Spoon the stuffing down the loin horizontally. Roll the pork over the stuffing, like a jelly roll, until the seam is facing down and the fat back is on top. Tie the loin with twine at 1 ½-inch intervals. Rub the loin with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Place the loin in a roasting rack and put in the oven. Cook for 45 minutes. Turn the heat down to 325°F and continue cooking until internal temperature reads 140°F on a thermometer. Remove the roast from the pan and let rest for a minimum of 15 minutes.

5. Finish the sauce by putting the roasting pan on the stovetop over medium-high heat. Add the wine to the pan and let reduce by half. Add ½ cup of cranberry juice and scrape up all the bits on bottom of the pan. Whisk in the butter, and then mix in the mustard. Adjust seasonings if necessary.

TO MAKE THE KALE:

6. While the pork is resting, heat a large, heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil to the pan and toss in the garlic and chili flake. Cook until soft, but do not allow to brown. Add in the kale and toss to coat. Reduce heat and let cook for about 15 minutes. Stir in the vinegar at the end, adjusting to taste.

7. Cut off the twine and slice the roast in ½-inch slices. Serve with sauce and kale.

From THE CHEW ©2014. Reprinted by permission of Kingswell/Disney Publishing Worldwide.