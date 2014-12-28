Make ‘The Chew’s’ Carla Hall’s Sticky Toffee Pudding

Prep time: 15 minutesCook time: 30 minutesServes: 6Skill Level: Moderate

FOR THE CAKE:

1 1/4 cups pitted dates, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch slices3/4 cup hot water1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract2 large eggs1/4 teaspoon lemon zestVanilla ice cream, whipped cream, or Greek yogurt, to serve

FOR THE TOFFEE SAUCE:

8 tablespoons unsalted butter1 cup dark brown sugar1 2/3 cups heavy creamPinch of salt1 tablespoon dark rum

TO MAKE THE CAKE:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour 6, 1/2-cup ramekins and set aside.

2. Combine the dates and hot water in a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and allow the dates to soften, about 15 minutes. Puree date/water mixture in a blender and cool. Place the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt on parchment or wax paper. This will make it easy to pour the flour mixture into the stand mixer. Set aside.

3. In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla, eggs, zest, and date puree. Fold the parchment paper with the dry ingredients in half and pour into the stand mixer. Divide batter into prepared ramekins, place ramekins on a baking sheet, and bake about 20 minutes. Cool slightly and remove the cakes from the ramekins. Serve with the warm sauce and your choice of ice cream, whipped cream, or yogurt.

TO MAKE THE TOFFEE SAUCE:

4. In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, combine the butter, brown sugar, 1 cup of the heavy cream, and salt. Cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes or until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture is smooth.

5. Stir in the rum and remaining 2/3 cup heavy cream. Spoon over cakes and serve.

From THE CHEW ©2014. Reprinted by permission of Kingswell/Disney Publishing Worldwide.