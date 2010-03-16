Make the World Better, One Step at a Time

Do something today that puts you on the path to helping the world become a better, brighter place. You have the power to affect change.

There are so many ways to get involved—millions of organizations that want and need your help. How do you find one that’s right for you? That’s where Members Project, in partnership with TakePart, comes in. It’s a philanthropic online program that’s open to anyone, and its goal is to provide everyone with the tools, information and inspiration to find causes and organizations they care about and give back on their own terms.

Members Project recognizes that small steps can add up to big strides, and your level of involvement is up to you. Here are four ways you can start making a difference right now:

Volunteer. Members Project can help you find charities that interest you through VolunteerMatch—there are hundreds of thousands of opportunities to search. No matter how much—or how little—time you have to give, you can find a cause that fits with your heart and your schedule. Anyone can access the information, and if you’re an American Express ® Cardmember who volunteers (or if you track your hours on your TakePart profile and then apply for a Card at a later date), you can get Membership Rewards® bonus points certificates for your work.

Vote. Once a week, you can cast a vote for a cause that you think deserves funding from American Express. There are up to 50 charities in the areas of Arts & Culture, Community Development, Education, Environment & Wildlife and Health & Wellness listed each quarter. Every three months, the winner of each category will receive $200,000 in funding from American Express. Help decide who receives the funding by voting every week—just one small mouse click can make a huge difference for these organizations and the communities they serve.

Donate. Make a one-time or recurring donation to a cause of your choice—there are over a million charities to choose from at Members Project. Anyone can give, and Cardmembers can earn Membership Rewards points for their contributions.

Spread the word. Broadcast your involvement with Members Project through Facebook, twitter or blogs—you can even create an online banner for your favorite cause or snag a Facebook widget and post it to your page to get your friends involved. Another option? Share your experiences the old-fashioned way: by talking about them. Every conversation helps.

The best part? Members Project can help you sort through hundreds of thousands of charities based on your interests and your desired level of involvement.

The collective is a very powerful force precisely because it’s made up of individuals who want to help—it’s the individual who creates the change. Big accomplishment can happen with one small step taken by someone who probably didn’t know exactly where they were headed or where that first step would lead. Members Project aims to share stories of these small steps from people all over the world, and encourage everyone to walk together to create a better future.

Join in!