Fugitive San Francisco Lemur Found in Children's Playground, Returned to Zoo
Maki, the 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur who was allegedly stolen from the Lipman Family Lemur Forest habitat at the San Francisco Zoo, has been captured after two days on the lam. The animal was found frolicking in a children’s playground about five miles from the zoo, leading authorities to believe that whoever broke into his cage also released him. San Francisco police say they positively identified Maki after a passerby spotted the furry creature on playground equipment at the Hope Lutheran Church late Thursday afternoon and called 911. Police say Maki is in “good health.” Police are investigating the incident as a burglary but no arrests have been made.