Malala Book Banned

Read it at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
The private school authority in Pakistan overseeing as many as 40,000 affiliated schools has banned I Am Malala, by Malala Yousafzai, the teenage education activist shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012. The chief of the All Pakistan Private School Federation said the book contains anti-Islamic and anti-Pakistani content. Those officials are also pushing for the government to ban the books as well, arguing it is being promoted by Western governments and has inappropriately positive things to say about novelist Salman Rushdie.