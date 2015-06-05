Malala Hitmen Walk Out of Jail

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Mirror
Pakistani court officials announced in April that 10 men were convicted of shooting education activist Malala Yousafzai. According to Azaad Khan, the police chief of Swat Valley where Malala was shot in the head, only two of the men were actually convicted; eight others were acquitted but they were released secretly to avoid an international outcry. At the time, it was announced that an anti-terrorism judge had sentenced all 10 to 25 years in prison for planning and carrying out the attack, which was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.