Malaysia Rejects U.S. Search Help

Although there are still no traces of the missing 239 people aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, the Malaysian government has rebuffed U.S. offers for large-scale assistance. American investigators are considering a range of groups that could be responsible for the flight's disappearance, including al Qaeda and the Chinese Uighur minority, but only two FBI agents are in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital, because help offers have largely been rejected. “We just don’t have the right to just take over the investigation,” said a senior American official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.