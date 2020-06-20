Family Now Says Black Man Found Hanging in Tree Died by Suicide
A Black man found hanging from a tree in California last month died by suicide, his family said in a statement. The body of Malcolm Harsch, 38, was discovered in Victorville 10 days before another black man, Robert Fuller, was found dead from a hanging 50 miles away. His family initially resisted the idea that Harsch had taken his own life and called for further police investigation but new evidence has changed their minds. “Unfortunately, it seems he did take his own life. The Victorville Police Department officials released new video evidence to family members,” said Najee Ali, a spokesperson for Harsch’s family.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741