Male Porn Stars Rush to Get Vasectomies After ‘Roe’ Reversal

The radical Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade allowed numerous conservative states to ban abortion and strip women of their freedom. Right-wingers are already discussing plans to try to ban abortion in more states—and male porn stars aren’t taking any chances.

All across porn valley, male adult performers are considering getting vasectomies to ensure they don’t get co-stars pregnant on porn sets if anti-abortion legislation reaches California. When you work as a porn star, you have non-condom sex with numerous co-workers, so you run the risk of getting a scene partner pregnant. Adult performers work hard to avoid this scenario—many women take birth control or opt-out of scenes that end with internal cum shots, but if you have ever had sex, you know accidents happen. Birth control occasionally fails. I’ve never heard of a male performer impregnating his female co-star on set. We all know, though, those female performers could have abortions in emergencies. Now, there’s a risk to all our worst-case-scenario plans. Some porn men don’t want to run the risk of a pregnant colleague, so they’re snipping their baby-makers to make sure that’s no longer a possibility.

“I never viewed abortion as birth control but as something to be used in a last-ditch if something went completely wrong—a break-in-case-of-emergency situation,” says porn star Matt Slayer. “The Supreme Court taking away the right to choose made me give a long hard look at my role in any potential situation. I realized I should just take my baby batter out of the mix.”

Slayer isn’t being dramatic. Anti-abortion activists are already voicing their plans to target blue states like California. The Los Angeles Times reports that Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser aims to get abortion outlawed in the Golden State. Dannenfelser knows how to get the job done. The Catholic fanatic famously ignored President Donald Trump’s philandering and supported him, encouraging him to elect anti-abortion justices on the Supreme Court. Dannenfelser does whatever it takes to bar women from their rights in all fifty states, and she has her eyes set on every inch of the USA. “It’s the death of a human being,” she told the Washington Post. “I will do all I can.”

“ The Supreme Court taking away the right to choose made me give a long hard look at my role in any potential situation. I realized I should just take my baby batter out of the mix. ”

Male porn performers care about their female colleagues, and they’re doing more to help women than Dannenfelser ever has. Adult star Xander Corvus says he chose to get a vasectomy because it’s what he can do to help women avoid pregnancies during these scary times.

“I figured the most direct form of solidarity a cis man can give in this situation is to get snipped, so I am,” Corvus says. After all, it’s not like Dannenfelser and company will support every unwanted baby after it’s born? Slayer agrees: “Why traumatize a partner with having to make that hard decision when I can be in and out of a doctor’s office in less time than it takes to record a podcast?”

Of course, men have their own interest in getting vasectomies. For decades, abortion was the last measure that could prevent a dude from paying 18 years of child support. Male performers are financially incentivized to avoid getting women pregnant.

“The net savings on not having to buy condoms should have this little operation turning a profit by the end of the fiscal year 2023,” Slayer admits.

For him, though, the financial additive of a vasectomy is just a bonus. The reason so many porn stars—cis, trans, gay, straight, male, female, non-binary—are concerned about anti-abortion activists is because they’re restricting our sexual freedom. When politicians outlaw abortion, they are curbing people’s ability to have sex and they are legislating what the outcome of sex should be. As Slayer says, “I believe freedom is the right to have unprotected sex in red or blue states.”

It is time our politicians spend less time listening to people like Dannenfelser and more time speaking to freedom-loving American porn stars like Matt Slayer.