Medical Examiner Identifies Remains Found as Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

A medical examiner has confirmed that remains found in Arkansas last week are those of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis. The remains were found by a road crew in a black garbage bag, according to law enforcement officials. The toddler’s cause of death is still pending. Derion Vence, the ex-boyfriend of Davis’ mother, allegedly confessed to killing the girl by accident and dumping her body off the side of the road in Arkansas. Vence was meant to be taking care of the girl while her mother was out of town. He initially told police that he was ambushed on a highway and Davis was abducted—but his story quickly fell apart. Vence allegedly told community activist Quanell X where he had dumped the body, which Quanell then passed along to the police. “All I can say is he told me it was an accident, and that she is dead and where he dumped her body,” Quanell said at the time. Vence has been in custody since May 11.