Malibu Mayor Slams City for Kourtney Kardashian Brand Event
‘NOT A GOOD LOOK’
Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein took to Facebook on Saturday to slam the city for promptly signing off on an event in his neighborhood for Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh brand. In a post titled “City of Malibu Continues to Place Celebrities and the Uber Wealthy Over Residents: City Staff Sells Out to Kardashians and Grants Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event in a Vacant Single-Family Home in Private Neighborhood,” Silverstein wrote about how celebrities get preferential treatment for permits when regular residents often complain about untimely responses from the city. He said he doesn’t care that the event was in his neighborhood, but does mind that the city’s response to a legitimate complaint about an event was to immediately get the permit they had neglected to get earlier for the celebrity soirée. “Not a good look for the city,” he wrote. “Although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents’ peaceful enjoyment of their homes.”