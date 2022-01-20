Synagogue Terrorist Screamed About ‘Fucking Jews’ in Final Call Before He Was Shot

The British terrorist who took four people hostage inside a Texas synagogue last week can be heard screaming about “fucking Jews” and bringing chaos to America in a deeply disturbing recording of his final phone call to his family before he was shot dead by the FBI on Saturday.

In the call, which Malik Faisal Akram made to his brother in England during the 10-hour standoff at the synagogue in Colleyville near Dallas, the gunman can be heard getting increasingly angry as he informs his family about the siege and tells them he’ll be “coming home in a body bag.”

The clip, obtained by the London-based Jewish Chronicle, shows Akram shouting at his brother during their farewell call. In a rant about American wars overseas, the terrorist said: “Why do these fucking motherfuckers come to our countries, rape our women, and fuck our kids? I’m setting a precedent… Maybe they’ll have compassion for fucking Jews.”

The call was made after Akram’s brother, Gulbar, was summoned to a police station in Blackburn, England, to assist in the attempts to resolve the unfolding hostage situation in Texas. The terrorist became angry after his brother told him that what he was doing was a sin, and he shouted over Gulbar’s attempts to persuade him to release the hostages.

During the call, Akram repeatedly called for the Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who’s imprisoned at nearby Fort Worth in Texas, to be freed from her sentence for her attempts to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. “She’s in [prison] for 84 years, they fucking framed her,” he ranted.

It becomes clear during the call that Akram wanted to be killed. In the recording, the terrorist told his brother: “I’ve asked Allah for this death, Allah is with me, I’m not worried in the slightest... I’d rather live one day as a lion than 100 years as a jackal... I’m going to go toe-to-toe with [police] and they can shoot me dead… I’m coming home in a body bag.”

His final words to his brother were: “Anyway, I’m getting off.” He was soon shot dead by the FBI, but all four of his hostages escaped unharmed.

In a statement following the siege, Gulbar Akram said: “There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender... We are absolutely devastated as a family... Any attack on any human being wrong and should always be condemned.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, police in Manchester, England, arrested two men in connection with the synagogue siege. In a statement, police said the men, whose names and ages have not been released, are “in custody for questioning” and are held as part of an “ongoing investigation.”

Two teens arrested earlier this week were released without charge.