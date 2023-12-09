Mama June Asks for Prayers as Daughter Battles Stage Four Cancer

Mama June Shannon posted a tragic message to social media on Friday asking fans to send their prayers for her daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Caldwell, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in January.

Mama June says “things have changed over the past few weeks that have been out of our control,” adding “God has all the faith, has all the cards, but Anna is still with us." She asked for “continued prayers for Anna, continued prayer for the family, for your thoughts, your appreciation” as the family goes through “this transition.”

Caldwell is the mom of two daughters, Kaitlyn Elizabeth born in 2012 and Kylee Madison born in 2015, and has been dating Eldridge Toney since 2019. The reality TV star is also the older sister of Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo. Caldwell and her family starred on the shows Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

29-year-old Caldwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, a rare cancer doctors discovered in her liver, kidney and lung. In May, Caldwell posted that she was going through her third round of chemo in a post on Instagram writing that “over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good.”

But in July, things seemed to take a turn for the worst. Mama June told Entertainment Tonight that her daughter had had four cancer treatments but “will not have any more chemo treatments,” adding that the next step “if she chooses to, if that time comes,” will be immune therapy or clinical trials instead. “We don’t know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast.”

Mama June also said in the video on Friday that this would be her “last message” about the diagnosis, saying that “when that time does come,” the family will make sure fans know and will post on social media “because Anna would not have it any… other way.”