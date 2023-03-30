CHEAT SHEET
Mama June’s Daughter Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer
‘VERY HOPEFUL’
June “Mama June” Shannon’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January, her family told TMZ Thursday. They said they were “very hopeful” that Anna pulls through, having undergone her first round of chemotherapy in February. The family—famous for reality TV shows Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot—told TMZ they have banded together to take care of Anna’s two children as she continues her fight. Anna posted to Instagram Tuesday for the first time since July 2022, writing, “your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that’s going to happen hahah I love y’all and I hope y’all... are having a good week.”