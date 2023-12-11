Mama June’s Late Daughter Got Married After Cancer Diagnosis

CHEAT SHEET
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, reality television star Mama June Shannon’s oldest daughter, married Eldridge Toney shortly after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Cardwell, who died on Saturday, wanted to have a wedding while she was still healthy. Her marriage certificate stated that she married Toney in Georgia on March 4, when she was starting chemotherapy. People with knowledge of the situation said that the wedding only involved close family and a film crew for the WE show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. People reported that Cardwell and Toney began dating in 2017. WE tv did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment.