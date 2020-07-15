27-Year-Old Man Arrested in 2019 Murder of Northern Ireland Journalist Lyra McKee

Read it at BBC News
A 27-year-old man has been taken into custody in Derry, Northern Ireland, in connection with the fatal shooting of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019, according to the BBC. McKee, 29, who frequently wrote about the Troubles in Northern Ireland, was reportedly targeted by dissident Republicans as she covered riots in Derry last year, according to investigators. Paul McIntyre, 52, has been charged with her murder and the man arrested Wednesday is suspected of being his accomplice. A house in Derry where the man lived was also being searched early Wednesday.