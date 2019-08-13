CHEAT SHEET
PILING UP
Man Accused of Murdering MacKenzie Lueck Now Faces Child-Porn Charges
The man accused of murdering University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck before burning her remains now faces additional charges of possessing child pornography, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Ajayi, 31, was charged with 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police seized Ajay’s computer during the Lueck homicide investigation. On July 2, a forensic lab found multiple images of children engaged in sex acts on his computer, according to the charging documents. Prosecutors described at least 19 of the photos found on the 31-year-old’s computer, including children posing on a “floral mattress” at least five times.
Ayaji was previously charged with with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and abuse or desecration of a human body in connection with Lueck’s murder. The Utah student disappeared on June 17 after flying into Salt Lake City from California. Authorities say the 23-year-old took a Lyft from the airport to a local park, where she is believed to have met up with Ajayi around 3 a.m. local time. Lueck’s charred remains were found more than two weeks later in a shallow grave about an hour from the park.