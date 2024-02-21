Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Pulitzers From The Sacramento Bee
GOLDEN TICKET TO JAIL
A man was arrested in Sacramento, California Tuesday for breaking into The Sacramento Bee’s newsroom and allegedly stealing, among other things, at least two Pulitzer Prize medals made of gold that were awarded to the newspaper in 1935 and 1992. The publication reported that video surveillance footage showed the man trying to enter the building at least twice, returning with a “tool” that he used to pry open the doors. The medals were on display in a glass case in the newsroom, the paper reported. The first was awarded for a series on corrupt politics in neighboring Nevada, and the second was given for another series of reports by the journalist Tom Knudson called “Sierra in Peril” that outlined the insecure future of the Sierra Nevada mountain range due to environmental concerns. The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Tuesday.