Man Arrested for Homeless Stabbings

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Courtney Anthony Robinson was taken into custody late-Friday by Los Angeles police, who are investigating him for grisly attacks on three homeless people, all of whom were stabbed in the back and left with rambling "death warrants." The first attack took place on July 3, after citizens reported seeing an elderly man with a long "hunting type" knife sticking out of his back. The man managed to crawl a distance of over 100 yards to find help. This Tuesday, another man was stabbed on a Santa Monica bus bench, and on Thursday, a 54-year-old woman was stabbed with a black kitchen knife.