Man Arrested for Trespassing in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Queens Office

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly trespassing in the Queens office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and barricading himself inside a closet, according to local news reports. PIX11 News reports that the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, when police found the man holding a fire extinguisher on the third floor of the building. The man reportedly sprayed the fire extinguisher before running into a utility closet, armed with a broken bottle, and barricading himself inside. Police were able to coax him out and no one was injured. The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and charges are pending. The congresswoman was not in the building at the time of the incident.