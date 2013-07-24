Man Arrested in Nancy Grace Murder Plot

CHEAT SHEET
Why do prospective murderers always seem to post their plans on Twitter first? A New York man who was allegedly unhappy over how HLN anchors Nancy Grace and Jane Velez-Mitchell covered the Jodi Arias trial was arrested during a traffic stop with a car full of weapons ready to enact his plan of getting the two anchors naked, tying them to a tree, leaving them there overnight, and then slitting their throats. David Lee Simpson, who was obsessed with Arias, had posted the threats on Twitter and recently quit his job, saying he was leaving town. He was indicted on felony counts of computer tampering and stalking.