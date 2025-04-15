Man Arrested Over Death Threats Targeting Tulsi Gabbard

A Georgia man has been charged for sending death threats to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, the Department of Justice announced Monday. 24-year-old Aliakbar Mohammad Amin was arrested after making numerous threats against Gabbard and her family on social media and in text messages sent to her husband, Abraham Williams. According to the DOJ’s press release, one of the messages stated, “You and your family are going to die soon” and “I will personally do the job if necessary.” Another read: “Tulsi is living on borrowed time.” Gabbard thanked the FBI, U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement “for your service and dedication in apprehending this radicalized, dangerous criminal.” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Paul Brown said in the release that Amin’s arrest should “serve as a clear warning: if you engage in this kind of criminal behavior, you will be caught and you will go to prison.” Amin reportedly admitted to making the threats when interviewed by FBI agents; if found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison. His arrest follows a recent slew of threats against government officials, and terrorism charges filed against a man for setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s house Sunday.

Thank you @FBI, @USMarshalsHQ, and local law enforcement for your service and dedication in apprehending this radicalized, dangerous criminal who repeatedly threatened the lives of me, my family, and @realDonaldTrump. Thank you for your tireless work every day keeping the… https://t.co/BGAZni9BAN — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 12, 2025

