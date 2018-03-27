Man Arrested Over Suspicious Packages Sent to Military Sites

At least one man has been arrested in connection with suspicious packages that were sent to government addresses, according to NBC News. Tranh Cong Phan, 43, was arrested Monday at his home near Seattle for allegedly sending 12 packages to "military and government addresses in the Washington, D.C., metro area," officials said. The packages contained "potential destructive devices," FBI investigators found. Phan is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. The packages turned up at White House and CIA mail-sorting facilities, a Navy facility in Virginia, and two facilities in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The FBI claimed that the packages were "intended to cause fear rather than injure people or cause damage," and included "disturbed and rambling" letters. No one was injured.
