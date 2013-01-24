Man Booker International Finalists Named

And then there were 10. The finalists for the Man Booker International Prize for fiction have been announced at the Jaipur Literary Festival in India, and they are: U. R. Ananthamurthy (India), Aharon Appelfeld (Israel), Lydia Davis (U.S.), Intizar Husain (Pakistan), Yan Lianke (China), Marie NDiaye (France), Josip Novakovich (Canada), Marilynne Robinson (U.S.), Vladimir Sorokin (Russia), and Peter Stamm (Switzerland). The award is given to honor a lifetime's work, and it is open to all authors of works available in English, as opposed to the better-known Man Booker Prize only given to authors of Commonwealth countries. Previous winners of the $95,000 award include Alice Munro, Chinua Achebe, and Philip Roth. The winner will be announced on May 22 in London.
