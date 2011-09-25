Man Breaks Leg, Crawls Across Desert

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Washington Post
Maybe James Franco can play this man in the film 96 Hours. A North Carolina man survived a four-day crawl—inspired by the Oscar-nominated film 127 Hours—across the Utah desert after breaking his leg on a hike. Amos Wayne Richards, 64, fell 10 feet, broke his leg, and temporarily dislocated his shoulder before popping it back in. Apparently Aron Ralston’s struggle, portrayed by Franco onscreen, was enough to push Richards to do the hike, but not prepare for it: Richards was by himself, did not notify anyone of his plans, and had only two protein bars for food. Luckily, park rangers found him after four days.