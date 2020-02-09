‘I’m Here To Assassinate Trump’: Man Carrying Knife Arrested Outside White House

Read it at The New York Times
A 25-year-old man carrying a knife was arrested outside the White House on Saturday after he told a U.S. Secret Service officer that he was there to “assassinate” President Trump, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Roger Hedgpeth was charged with making threats to do bodily harm, police said. He reportedly told the officer who was patrolling outside the White House that he was there to kill the president and “I have a knife to do it with,” according to a police report. Authorities said police found a 3 ½-inch knife in a sheath on his left hip as well as an empty pistol holder on his right hip, authorities said. He was reportedly taken into custody and brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.