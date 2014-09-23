Man Charged For Abducting UVA Student

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
Jesse Matthew Jr. has been charged with the abduction of missing UVA student Hannah Graham, according to reports on Tuesday. “We’ve reached that point that the commonwealth thought we had sufficient probable cause for an arrest warrant,” Charlottesville Police Chief Timothy Longo said. Police recently retrieved more evidence from Matthew’s apartment during a second sweep, but did not reveal their connection to Graham’s disappearance. Matthew, a patient technician at the University of Virginia’s Medical Center, has been a suspect in the case since being identified as the last person seen with Graham, at a restaurant in the early hours of Sept. 13. Authorities have yet to detain Matthew or located the whereabouts of Graham.