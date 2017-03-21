Man Charged for Eichenwald Tweet

CHEAT SHEET
According to a report in The Dallas Morning News, John Rayne Rivello, a 29-year-old accused of sending a seizure-inducing tweet to journalist Kurt Eichenwald, was charged one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Last week, Rivello was arrested in Maryland on a federal cyberstalking charge in connection with the case. The FBI concluded that the tweet, featuring a flashing animated image, was sent “with the intent to kill, injure, harass, and intimidate.” The indictment said that a hate-crime enhancement was added to the charge because of Rivello’s “bias or prejudice against a group identified by race, ancestry, or religion, namely: persons of Jewish faith or descent.”