Man Charged in Execution of 9-Year-Old

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the Chicago execution-style shooting of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee last November during a South Side gang conflict. Sally Daly, a spokeswoman for Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez, said Dwright Boone-Doty was charged with first-degree murder Monday in the Nov. 2 shooting death of the grade schooler. He was also charged in the fatal shooting of another woman, identified as Brianna Jenkins, just weeks earlier. Police say Tyshawn Lee was shot to death after being lured into an alley and was allegedly targeted because of his father’s gang ties. Investigators are looking into whether Lee was murdered in retaliation for his father’s possible involvement in the deaths of at least two members of a rival gang. Another arrest was made in Lee’s case in November, police said.
