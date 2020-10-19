Man Clings to Chicago’s Trump Tower for 13 Hours Demanding to Speak With President
DESPERATE TIMES
After 13 hours of negotiation, Chicago police convinced a man hanging off the side of Trump Tower on a rope—and demanding to speak with President Trump—to let them take him into custody. The unnamed man, who told police he wanted to talk about social issues with reporters, had been threatening to cut the line if police tried to pull him up. He was first spotted at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday and was finally taken into custody early Monday morning. Hanging from the 16th floor landing, police eventually convinced the man to pull himself onto the landing. Chicago police negotiator Hector Matias called the process highly challenging. “There’s different tactics in our toolbox that we utilize and I think today we probably utilized every singe one of them,” Matias said.