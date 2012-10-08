Man Dies After Roach-Eating Contest

CHEAT SHEET
Let this be a lesson for those who crave insects a là carte. The winner of a roach-eating contest near Miami, Fla., died after ingesting dozens of live cockroaches and worms, authorities said Monday. Edward Archbold, 32, fell ill shortly after the contest at a reptile store and collapsed outside. All of the other contestants emerged from the contest without so much as a stomach ache, officials said, and that Archbold’s autopsy results had not yet been released. Experts said most cockroaches are not toxic and allergies are rare. Here’s hoping they find out what was bugging him.