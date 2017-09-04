Man Dies After Running Into Flames at Burning Man

A man attending the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada has died after running into a fire. Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, was attending the burning of an effigy known as the “Man” on Saturday when he broke through protective barriers and threw himself head first into the fire, authorities said. Rescuers reportedly had to wait for the massive structure to crumble before they could extract him from the blaze. Mitchell was later airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center, though he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead early Sunday. Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said a toxicology screening is pending, but medical workers say Mitchell was not under the influence of alcohol. Burning Man organizers canceled scheduled burns throughout the day Sunday and brought in “emotional support teams” to tend to those who witnessed Mitchell’s death.
