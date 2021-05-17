Man Dies After Slitting Throat in Middle of His Sentencing Hearing: Report
HORRIFYING
A man died after reportedly slitting his throat with a pen or plastic shank during his sentencing hearing in North Dakota on Monday. The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to Valley News Live that one man is dead after a Monday afternoon incident in a courtroom at Fargo Federal Court. A witness told the outlet that the man, who has not been identified, injured himself with a pen or plastic shank after a verdict was reached in his case—forcing marshals to wrestle him onto the floor. “The guy turned around and you could see the inside of his neck. He had slit his neck with some object... don’t know if it was plastic or what it was. One of the other attorneys in there said it looked like a pen, but his attorney said it looked like a scalpel,” the witness told Valley News Live.