Man Dressed as Grinch Sh*t-Talks Santa to ‘Distressed’ Elementary School Kids
’TIS THE SEASON
A grown man dressed as the Grinch has a Texas elementary school on edge after showing up this week with a huge sign declaring to kids that “Santa is fake.” David Grisham, who is on a crusade against Santa because he has deemed him an affront to Jesus, stood on a sidewalk at Sleepy Hollow Elementary and held the sign up for kids to see during morning drop-off, according to local reports. One father snapped and grabbed Grisham’s sign before throwing it on the ground, ABC 7 News reported. Outraged parents complained that Grisham “shouldn’t be pushing his agenda on any people’s kids,” but police were unable to remove him because he was on a public sidewalk. Asked why he had set out to spoil the “magic” of Christmas for young children, Grisham told ABC 7, “I’m not concerned about the ‘magic’ of Christmas but the MIRACLE of Christmas in the virgin birth of Jesus Christ.” The school’s principal told students and parents in a video message that contingency plans had been drawn up to deal with the “unwanted” grinch and that she hoped he had not caused too much “distress” to the children.