Man-Eating Tiger Electrocuted to Death After Shoot-to-Kill Order

A man-eating tiger that killed four people in India was electrocuted on Sunday and later died, just days after a court ordered that the tiger be killed. The female tiger, named “Kala,” was given a radio collar after it killed two people earlier this year, and it was released before killing another two individuals. More than half of the world’s tiger population resides in India, with more than 2,000 of them. The tiger was electrocuted when it ran into an electric fence that was “erected by the villagers to keep away wild animals, especially boars,” according to the director of the Pench Tiger Reserve.