Man Falsely Called Police to Nikki Haley’s South Carolina Home
A man called authorities to the home of Nikki Haley in December claiming that he had shot his girlfriend and then threatened to harm himself, according to Reuters. Authorities responded to the Republican presidential candidate’s home at Kiawah Island, a gated community outside of Charleston, South Carolina. “It was determined to be a hoax... Nikki Haley is not on the island and her son is with her,” said Craig Harris Kiawah Island’s director of public safety in an email to officials obtained by Reuters. This previously unreported incident is one of 27 swatting cases reported on by Reuters since November.