Man Fatally Shot Near University of Illinois

A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning near the campus of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign when he walked near an ongoing fight. Officials identified the man as George Korchev, an Illinois resident. Police said the confrontation began as an arugment inside an apartment building and was moved outside, where shots were fired. Five others were injured. Champaign Police said none of the victims were involved in the fight. In a Snapchat video tweeted by a student reporter, a woman is recording herself as the first shots were fired nearby.