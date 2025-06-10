Man Framed for Trump Assassination Plot Granted Bond

An undocumented Wisconsin man who was framed for writing death threats against President Donald Trump was granted bond Tuesday.

Ramón Morales Reyes’ bond was set at $7,500 during a hearing in a Chicago immigration court, NBC News reported, with the judge in the case saying Morales Reyes is not a danger to the public. If he does not post bond, he’ll next be in court on July 10.

Morales Reyes was arrested on May 22 after letters threatening the president were written in his name. But it turns out that the author was Demetric D. Scott, who forged the letters in order to get Morales Reyes deported so that he could not testify against him in an armed robbery case. ADVERTISEMENT

Scott was arrested in 2023 after he stabbed Morales Reyes with a corkscrew in an effort to steal his bike.

In a phone call from jail a few days before the letters were received, Scott said of Morales Reyes, “This dude is a goddamn illegal immigrant and they just need to pick his a-- up… If he gets picked up by ICE, there won’t be a jury trial, so they will probably dismiss it that day. That’s my plan.”

The Wisconsin Attorney General's Office, Milwaukee Police Chief, and Milwaukee ICE headquarters all received versions of this letter threatening the president, which Demetric D. Scott admitted to forging in Ramón Morales-Reyes' name. Department of Homeland Security

As a result, Scott was charged with felony witness intimidation and identity theft, as well as two counts of bail jumping.

The Department of Homeland Security told the Daily Beast last month that Morales Reyes would remain in custody because he was “determined to be in the country illegally and [has] a criminal record.”

Demetric D. Scott, who is accused of stabbing Morales-Reyes in 2023, confessed to forging the letters threatening President Trump in Morales-Reyes' name. Milwaukee County Sheriff

According to the DHS, Morales Reyes entered the U.S. illegally nine times between 1998 and 2005 and had been charged with felony hit and run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

On Tuesday, the judge noted Morales Reyes had several arrests on his record, but only one conviction: disorderly conduct.