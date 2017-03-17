Man Gets 25 Years in Ferguson Cop Shooting

CHEAT SHEET
Jeffrey Williams, who was convicted of shooting two police officers during a 2015 protest in Ferguson, Missouri, has been sentenced to 25 years of prison time in the case. Williams shot officers Scott Brown and Cameron McKay. Both of the men survived their injuries but McKay, who was struck in the cheek, has never returned to duty. Williams was found guilty of first-degree assault and other crimes related to the shooting. He was sentenced on Friday following his December conviction. The March 12, 2015 shooting took place during one of the protests after the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was killed by police in August 2014.