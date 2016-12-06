Man Gets 30 Years for Plot to Kill Obama

An Ohio man who planned to kill President Barack Obama during the 2015 State of the Union address was sentenced Monday to 30 years behind bars. Christopher Lee Cornell, who said he was inspired by the Islamic State terror group, responded to his sentencing by saying, “Allah’s in control, not the judge.” Cornell caught the attention of authorities in 2014 when he expressed support for ISIS online, and was arrested after sharing his plot to kill Obama with an informant. Cornell’s lawyer had argued that the plot was never close to coming to fruition, saying his client’s ideas “were not rationally possible or remotely realistic.” “Chris created a character, with a different name, in a fantasy where this character was somebody in the world,” he said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED