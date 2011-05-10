Man Jumps to Death From Burj Khalifa

CHEAT SHEET
In an unwelcome milestone for the tallest skyscraper on earth, a man jumped to his death Tuesday in Dubai, falling 39 floors. The man, a foreign national who apparently worked in a company with offices in the Burj Khalifa, jumped from the 147th floor and landed on the 108th. He left behind a note saying that he had been refused leave by his employer, police said. It’s the first suicide for the Burj, which opened to great fanfare in January 2010.