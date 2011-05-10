CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Man Jumps to Death From Burj Khalifa

    FATAL LEAP

    Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

    In an unwelcome milestone for the tallest skyscraper on earth, a man jumped to his death Tuesday in Dubai, falling 39 floors. The man, a foreign national who apparently worked in a company with offices in the Burj Khalifa, jumped from the 147th floor and landed on the 108th. He left behind a note saying that he had been refused leave by his employer, police said. It’s the first suicide for the Burj, which opened to great fanfare in January 2010.

    Read it at Emirates 24/7