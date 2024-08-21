Man Left Traumatized After Attack by Snake on Toilet
WORST NIGHTMARE!
Thanat Thangtewanon sat down on the toilet on Tuesday when he felt a sharp pain in his testicles—below him, a 12-foot python, emerging from his toilet, had sunken its teeth into his privates. “I felt something biting my balls. It was very painful, so I put my hands in the toilet to see what was wrong. I was shocked that I grabbed a snake,” Thangtewanon told the Daily Mail. “I quickly stood up and plucked it out,” he recounted. The python, still attached to Thangtewanon, would not let up, so, he began whacking it with a toilet brush. “There was blood everywhere, but I was more shocked to have found a python in the toilet,” he added. Images show Thangtewanon’s bathroom sprayed with a new coat of red from the incident. Thangtewanon and his father rushed to the hospital for a tetanus shot and stitches. Fortunate for him, the wound was not deep and doctors told him it would only take a few weeks to heal. Thangtewanon said his “testicles are safe now” and that he was “lucky it wasn’t a venomous snake.” Even if his injuries have healed, the mental scars still haunt him and he hasn’t “used that toilet again since.” Thangtewanon said, “every time I go, I check what’s inside and put a brush in there to make sure.”