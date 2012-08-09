Man May Have Waterboarded Daughter

CHEAT SHEET
A father and pediatrician in Delaware used a waterboarding-like technique to punish his daughter, holding her head under a faucet until her nostrils filled up with water, according to the 11-year-old alleged victim. Melvin Morse and his wife, Pauline Morse, were arrested and charged with multiple child-endangerment counts. Police first began investigating the couple after a neighbor reported seeing them drag their daughter across the driveway by the ankles and spank her. The girl and her sister are in the custody of Delaware’s Division of Family Services. The 11-year-old reportedly told police that she “could never understand what she did to be punished.”