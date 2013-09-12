Man Planned to Eat Kids

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
A 40-year-old Boston man who plotted to kill, rape, and eat kids in his basement is likely to spend the next 27 years in jail, authorities said Thursday. Geoffrey Portway, who pleaded guilty in May to possession of child pornography and solicitation to commit a crime of violence, will be sentenced on September 17. When authorities searched the home of "Fat Longpig" (the name Portway used online), they found disturbing items including a child-sized coffin, disposable scalpels, and castration tools. "Portway has pled guilty to some of the most vile and heinous crimes known to our society," prosecutors wrote in a statement.