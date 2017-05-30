Man Investigating Ivanka Shoe Factory Arrested; Others Missing

A man investigating a Chinese factory that produces Ivanka Trump’s branded merchandise was arrested, while others have gone missing. Hua Haifeng, who was looking into working conditions in the factory, was arrested for illegal surveillance, according to his wife, who said she was not able to speak with or receive money from her husband. Two other men have been declared missing after Li Qiang, the executive director of China Labor Watch, said he lost contact with them. “They must be held either by the factory or the police to be unreachable,” he said. The group, a New York-based non-profit, was investigating possible workplace abuses at the factory. According to the Associated Press, it is unknown whether the methods used by investigators are legal.
