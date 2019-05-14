Cops Pull Man Over, Find His Dead Wife in the Passenger Seat

A 70-year-old man was pulled over by police for a traffic violation in Arizona on Monday with with his dead wife buckled into the passenger seat, AZCentral.com reports. Rodney Puckett told Eloy Det. Adam Edmonds, who had stopped the vehicle, that he and his wife had been on a road trip when she died at a Texas hotel. The detective had been talking to Puckett when he noticed the deceased woman, 74-year-old Linda Puckett, strapped in the passenger seat, police said in a statement. Rodney Puckett has since been moved to the Pinal County Jail on one count of abandonment or concealment of a body. The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to determine the cause of death. The Eloy Police Department is working with Texas law enforcement to investigate whether her death could have been a homicide.