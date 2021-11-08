Man Sets Fire to Pulse LGBTQ+ Nightclub Massacre Memorial
HEARTLESS
Surveillance footage captured a man setting fire to the temporary memorial for Pulse, the Orlando LGBTQ+ nightclub that was terrorized in 2016 when a gunman opened fire and killed 49 people and wounded 53, reports the Miami Herald. The nonprofit OnePULSE foundation posted the footage on Facebook, hoping someone would recognize the vandal. The man in a wheelchair pulled up to the memorial on Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m. when he ignited the memorial’s wall before leaving and crossing the street. OnePULSE alleges the fire destroyed three ‘Angel’ banners, among other items. “If you know this individual (watch from minute 2:30), please call the OPD information line at 407-246-2470 and reference case number 2021-003-693-96,” said the nonprofit in a Facebook post. “We appreciate your support. #WeWillNotLetHateWin.”